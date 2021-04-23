K+S Aktiengesellschaft Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26.

Shares of KPLUF stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

