Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.63 and last traded at $37.63. Approximately 4,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 329,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KYMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $199,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,960,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,441 shares of company stock worth $17,389,574.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

