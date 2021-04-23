Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 52 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 52 target price by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 57.99.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

