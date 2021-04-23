Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 60 target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 57.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.