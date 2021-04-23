Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $614.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $589.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.60.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

