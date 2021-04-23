Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $755.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $583.00 to $755.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $620.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $619.59. 36,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,438. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $589.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $5,952,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $238,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

