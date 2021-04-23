Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LDSCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LDSCY traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.