Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LDSCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Land Securities Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.2453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

