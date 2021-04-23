Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 1,541 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

