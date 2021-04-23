Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after buying an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $180.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.38 and a 200 day moving average of $143.69. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.