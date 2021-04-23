Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

