Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $216.73 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,494,639. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

