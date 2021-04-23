Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $2,515,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.39. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $112.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.