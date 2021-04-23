Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend payment by 107.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of LSTR opened at $169.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $179.50.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

