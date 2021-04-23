Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend payment by 107.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $94.12 and a 52-week high of $179.50.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.