Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $94.12 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.12. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

