Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

TSE LGO traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,200. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 145.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.26. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.70 and a 52 week high of C$21.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

