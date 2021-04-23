Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.88) Per Share

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

