Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,012 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,893,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

VIOO stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.71. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $210.38.

