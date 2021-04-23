Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,364. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.