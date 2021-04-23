Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.57 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 109,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.82. 142,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,544. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.75 and a 200 day moving average of $344.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $384.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.