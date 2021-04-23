Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

AOR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,968. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

