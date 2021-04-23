Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $43.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51.

