Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 1,876 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 129.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

