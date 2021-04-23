Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 3,115 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 121.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after purchasing an additional 369,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after purchasing an additional 359,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.95 and a 200 day moving average of $187.83. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $212.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.