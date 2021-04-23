Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 5,575 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 31,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $153.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.91. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $156.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

