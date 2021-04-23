Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $234.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.34 and its 200 day moving average is $212.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

