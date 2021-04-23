Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $820,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 69.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 90,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 702,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,682,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,072 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 152.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

