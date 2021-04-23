Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

BKNG opened at $2,347.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,489.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,366.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,116.65. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

