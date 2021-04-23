Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $859.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $747.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $756.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

