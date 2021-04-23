Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 5,472 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.3% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $598.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.