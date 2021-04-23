Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $768,000 Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,070 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of BHP opened at $72.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

