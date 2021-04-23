Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. 7,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,204. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

