Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $10.06

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $9.78. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 5,212 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $509,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,440,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,250,382 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 113,413 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

