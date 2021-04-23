LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,336,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 188,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.24. 32,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.78.

