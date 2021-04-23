LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $344,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.77. The company had a trading volume of 57,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

