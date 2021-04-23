LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $703,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVDA stock traded up $12.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $606.24. 125,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,562,112. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.60 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

