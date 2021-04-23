Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

LFSYY opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Lifestyle International has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

Lifestyle International Company Profile

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

