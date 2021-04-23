Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LECO. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.17.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $125.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $68.12 and a one year high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

