Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.93.

NYSE:LNC opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,559,000 after acquiring an additional 198,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

