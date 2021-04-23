Linx (NYSE:LINX) Shares Down 2.5%

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 38,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.00 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Linx during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Linx during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Linx during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in Linx by 1,515,171.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 189,396,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Linx Company Profile (NYSE:LINX)

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

