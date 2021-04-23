Liquidity Network Price Tops $0.0100 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $533,293.66 and approximately $82,791.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00267252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003958 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00025704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,413.34 or 1.00238279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.20 or 0.00644615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.48 or 0.01024953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

