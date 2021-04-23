Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Livent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.91.

LTHM stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -198.44, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Livent by 5,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

