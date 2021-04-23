Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Livent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.44, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. Livent has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.