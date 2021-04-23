Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 342,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,998,021 shares.The stock last traded at $2.33 and had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 184,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.