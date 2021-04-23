Lobstex One Day Volume Reaches $689,774.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.92 million and $689,774.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,801,028 coins and its circulating supply is 21,801,016 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.