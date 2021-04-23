Loop Capital Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $145.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 152.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,072 shares of company stock worth $26,291,265. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.