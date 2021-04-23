Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $44,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,149 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.65 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GT. Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

