Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

