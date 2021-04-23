Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $46,503,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $44,829,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 966,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 403,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

UMPQ stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.